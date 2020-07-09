Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Strut It Country Style In New TikTok Video

Carrie and her husband went full-on country for a new clip.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher showed off their struts in a new video shared to TikTok this week. The singer took to the video sharing site on Wednesday, July 8, to give her fans a look at how she and her Canadian cowboy strutted their stuff country style during a trip to a ranch in Wyoming.

The short video began with a look at the retired hockey player. He wore a blue flannel shirt, light blue jeans, and a pair of cowboy boots as he placed a black cowboy hat on his head while inside what appeared to be a log cabin. Mike kept things super cool with a pair of dark sunglasses on his eyes as his wife filmed him in slow motion and walked towards the camera as if he were walking on a runway.

The video then swapped to a look at Carrie as she too showed off her runway walk in slow motion, this time while outside.

The “Blown Away” singer — who recently revealed her world-famous legs in a pair of short shorts during a boxing session — showed off her own country chic side in a dark flannel shirt that was tucked into her jeans and a pair of brown cowboy boots. She had her signature long blond hair in two braids on either side of her head.

The video then cut to a look at a sprawling ranch the family had visited as a very large bird flew overhead towards the fields and mountains in the distance.

Carrie set the clip to the theme tune of the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone. She joked in the caption that Mike thought he was just like the character Rip, played by Cole Hauser.

The clip has been viewed over 352,000 times in the first 15 hours since Carrie shared it to her account, and brought in plenty of comments from fans.

“And this is one of the many reasons why I love them,” one fan commented with a loudly crying and red heart emoji.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for dcp

“Queeeeeen and Kinnnng right there!!!” another said.

“I’ll never be this cool,” a third fan joked after seeing the couple strut their stuff.

Carrie’s proudly showed off her handsome husband on her TikTok account a few times before, and even shared a number of snaps of the former Nashville Predators captain for his 40th birthday last month.

The star posted a slide show that featured a number of personal photos of Mike as a child all the way up to present day alongside their two sons, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.