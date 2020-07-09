Adrienne Bailon Promotes Natural Deodorant By The Pool In Bandeau Top & Bikini Bottoms

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The TV personality is known for updating fans regularly via the social media platform and promoted Each & Every’s natural deodorant with her most recent upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with white bikini bottoms and accessorized with black sunglasses and bracelets. Bailon scraped her brunette locks off her face and styled her hair in a high-bun. She went barefoot for the occasion and appeared to have applied a glossy lip.

Bailon treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror outdoors while standing by the pool. The former 3LW member placed one foot into the water and raised the other on tiptoes on the concrete floor. Bailon held the black can of Each & Every’s deodorant in the air and tilted her head to the right.

In the third frame, she took a close-up selfie of herself holding the product beside her. Bailon sported a subtle smile and was clearly glowing in the sun.

For her caption, she explained to fans why she enjoys the natural deodorant and why others should check it out. Bailon also treated followers to a code that will allow them to get 30 percent off the product.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“Yessss def wanna try this deodorant. And you look amazing,” one user wrote.

“Excited to try this product! Literally purchased it the day I saw the ad bc I’ve been trying so many different natural deodorants trying to find the right one that doesn’t have all these harsh chemicals. Thanks for this recommendation!” another person shared.

“You bronzed beauty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“A body like a Goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed topless underneath a white unbuttoned shirt. The entertainer completed the outfit with high-waisted gray joggers and accessorized with bracelets, rings, a necklace, and small earrings. The images were taken by her husband, Israel Houghton, who she insisted captures her best.