Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Sculpted Physique In A Striped Bikini

Despite the Winter season in Australia, Tahlia Skaines has been recently sharing sultry snaps to her Instagram page with lots of summery vibes. In her most recent post uploaded today, the Australian model showed off her incredible figure in an itty-bitty striped bikini.

Tahlia took the selfie as she faced a full-body mirror. She didn’t indicate the exact location, but she presumably stood indoors against a white wall. As she posed, she positioned her right leg forward and did a tip-toe with both feet. She placed one hand on the side of her body as she held the phone with her other hand. Her facial expression couldn’t be seen in the shot as the mobile device blocked her face from view.

The model likely took the picture during the day, as sunlight seemed to illuminate the whole place — making it perfect for indoor photography. A filter was likely added to the snap as the colors look enhanced with more warm tones.

Tahlia wore a red-and-white two-piece swimsuit with diagonal stripes. The top featured small triangle-style cups that barely served to cover her voluptuous chest. It also had a plunging neckline, which showed her eye-catching cleavage. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a tiny piece of fabric with straps as a waistband that rested high on her curvy hips. The straps were tied into bows to secure the garment in place. Notably, it had a low-cut waistline, which revealed plenty of skin and highlighted her flat stomach and abs.

Tahlia tied her blond locks into a bun and wore a white fisherman’s hat over her head. Some short strands were seen hanging, framing her face. It was hard to tell whether she wore a full makeup application, as most of her face was not shown in the shot. From what was visible, she seemingly had darkened eyebrows and thick mascara. She also ditched the jewelry, as not to distract onlookers from her enviable curves.

In the caption, Tahlia asked her fans whether they think the “warm weather” is better than the other seasons. In less than a day of going live, the new share accrued more than 3,700 likes and upward of 70 comments. Fans and followers dived into the comments section, showering her with compliments. Many of them praised her insanely fit body. Other admirers opted to express their feelings for the model by leaving a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Absolutely true. I love the warm weather,” a fan wrote.

“Your body is to die for,” gushed another admirer.