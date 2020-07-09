Kali Uchis Poses In The Pool In White String Bikini For Sultry Snaps

Singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new sultry photos of herself. The 25-year-old is known for her eye-catching style and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The To Feel Alive songstress stunned in a white string bikini that showed off her toned physique. Uchis displayed the tattoo inked on her arm as well as the tiger on her hip. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of six tattoos.

Uchis wrapped a white knitted jumper around her waist and wrapped her locks in a white bath towel. In one of the frames, she kept the accessories to a bare minimum and rocked an ankle bracelet. In another pic, she opted for earrings and a choker. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and contour.

In the first shot, Uchis was photographed in the pool on a circular float. She held a glass of what looked to be champagne and sat next to a bowl of cherries. Uchis raised one hand to her head and looked up at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She lifted one leg up and was glowing in the sun.

In the next slide, Uchis was snapped indoors from the knees-up. She placed one hand on her hip and still had her beverage in other her hand.

For her caption, she wrote that it’s Cancer season in Spanish.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 462,000 likes and over 5,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“MY WHOLE HEART I LOVE U SO MUCH. UR GROWING SO MUCH, UGH. I love ur music, ur such an inspiration to me. I f*cking love you so much, keep doing what you’re doing. So f*cking beautiful,” one user wrote passionately.

“You always look like a vintage Hollywood movie,” another person shared.

“Suddenly I’m going to work out,” remarked a third fan.

“YES KALI!!!! ICONIC!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Uchis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did a photoshoot with Highsnobiety in May. Uchis wowed in a long-sleeved skintight snake-print top paired with zebra-print pants and chunky black heels. She sported a french manicure and styled her fiery red curly hair down for the occasion. Uchis was captured lying on her front watching TV while showing off her striking features.