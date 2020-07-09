Ashleigh Jordan Sports Pink Booty Shorts For New Glute-Training Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to post part two of her two-part booty training workout. She posted part one earlier this week.

In the videos, the model wore a black sports bra with a low-cut neckline and thin straps criss-crossing her back. The top showed off her sculpted upper back muscles, arms, and shoulders. A small gap between the bra and a pair of pink booty shorts teased the model’s toned tummy. The shorts included a thick waist band and extended to the tops of Ashleigh’s thighs, contouring to her sculpted curves. Both pieces were from her personal activewear brand NVGTN.

Ashleigh chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a thin necklace and glitzy hoop earrings. She pulled her long, blond locks back into a ponytail and let several strands fall loose around her face. The fitness trainer also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

The model completed part two of the booty workout in her home gym. She used black dumbbells and a teal resistance band for equipment. The workout was comprised of four exercises, each separated into an individual slide in the post.

The first exercise in the circuit was the stagger stance lunge. With one leg extended out behind her, Ashleigh bent the other and leaned forward and back with slow movements. The second video featured the sumo squat/SDL with dumbbells. The model spread her legs and bent her knees slightly, letting her arms hang in front of her.

The third exercise was the decline reverse lunge. Ashleigh completed this exercise on a raised step, letting one leg extend backward to the floor and then lifting it back up into a high knee, repeating the move and alternating sides. The final exercise in the workout was the banded bridge abduction. The trainer wrapped the resistance band around her thighs and positioned her body on all fours with her front facing the ceiling.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers to complete three sets of each exercise with a range of 15 to 20 reps per exercise. She also mentioned that for anyone who still does not have access to a gym, part-two of her booty series could be completed at home with equipment substitutions.

The post earned more than 40,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first eight hours.

“Ooohh this looks like a BURNERRR! Saved this and part 1! Can’t wait to try!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.