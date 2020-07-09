Rudy Giuliani Calls Cops On Bikini-Clad Sacha Baron Cohen In Prank Interview

Rudy Giuliani called the cops on a bikini-clad Sacha Baron Cohen when the Borat star tried to prank him. Cohen had set up a spoof interview with New York’s former mayor on Tuesday, July 7, reports Page Six.

The British prankster had set up an interview with Giuliani, via his team. They agreed to meet at a New York hotel to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Giuliani later confirmed that he had been offered payment for the interview but had requested that the funds be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Cohen’s team fitted the room with lights and a camera. A female interviewer threw a few starter questions at Giuliani before someone burst into the room. The person, who would later be identified as Cohen, was wearing a pink bikini.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani explained.

“It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Giuliani kept a cool head and called the cops because he didn’t immediately recognize the comedian. He thought that something sinister was taking place and wanted the police there as soon as possible. He recounted the event to the media outlet.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani told the press.

Page Six reported that Cohen was seen running out of the hotel and sprinting down 77th Street. He was reportedly only wearing a bathrobe and was not apprehended by the NYPD who Giuliani called.

A rep for Cohen declined to give the media a comment about the foiled interview.

The former mayor didn’t initially recognize Cohen and only later realized that he had narrowly escaped being the victim of one of the comedian’s famous pranks. Giuliani said that he thought about the other people who Cohen had previously fooled and felt proud that Cohen “didn’t get” him.

Giuliani unveiled another side to his personality when he revealed that he enjoyed some of Cohen’s movies. In fact, Giuliani said that he particularly enjoyed Borat because he had previously traveled to Kazakhstan. The former mayor was even able to quote a line from the movie.

“‘She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan.’ That was pretty funny,” Giuliani said.

The NYPD did not comment on the incident.