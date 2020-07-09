Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Crazy Curves In A Skintight Strapless Bodysuit

Fitness model Lexi Kai showed off her killer curves in three suggestive photos for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she posed in front of a brick wall in a body-hugging strapless bodysuit that accentuated her assets.

The 23-year-old used a simple backdrop which made her curvaceous figure stand out. Lexi was photographed outside, with her long blond hair tied up in the back and loose strands of her bangs hanging over her beautiful face. She rocked a small strapless bodysuit-romper that was pink and wrapped onto her figure. The model stood in front of a green brick wall for each shot.

For the first snap, Lexi was filmed from the side as she pressed her back against the wall. In her right hand she held a large watermelon, while she rested her left arm against the brick. She kept her mouth slightly open with her teeth clenched as she gazed into the lens. Her tanned skin and pink ensemble popped against the green background.

The Colorado native was shot from the thighs up in the second snap. Lexi held nothing in her hands for this pic as she faced the camera. The social media influencer bent her left arm behind her head and jutted her left hip out which helped to embellish her curves. Fans caught a glimpse of her toned legs while she had a fierce look across her face.

The third slide was similar to the second, but was a closer shot. She continued to hold her arm behind her head, and flashed a come-hither look at the camera. This angle offered followers a view of her ample assets. She tagged the ubiquitous online retailer, Fashion Nova, in the post, and added a caption about being mostly an “angel.”

Many of the fitness model’s 749,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the photo set, and more than 5,300 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. Lexi had nearly 200 comments in short order. Model Oxana Rumyantseva left three fire emoji, and Lexi’s comment section was flooded with those and heart emoji.

“Phenomenal pictures of you,” one fan wrote.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” a follower replied while adding a flurry of heart emoji.

“So gorgeous as always,” another added.

“Such a perfect woman,” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi flaunted her curvaceous backside in another bodysuit. She posed in front of a floral mural for three scintillating photos. That post garnered over 9,300 likes.