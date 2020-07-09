‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Confronts Steve, Justin Has A Shocking Encounter

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 9, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of surprises for some of Salem’s most beloved characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) confront the love of her life Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) about his feelings for her. Kayla was supposed to marry Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), but after Justin found out that her former husband, Steve, was still in love with her he couldn’t go through with the nuptials until he revealed the news to Kayla.

Kayla then decided to call off the wedding and went looking for Steve. However, Steve had already decided to leave town and take a new job with the ISA. He packed his bags, said goodbye to his close friends, and headed to the airport. When Kayla found out she rushed to catch up with him. When Steve saw Kayla at the airport he looked stunned.

On Thursday, Kayla will finally force Steve to come clean about his feelings, and the couple will likely have a very emotional conversation that will probably lead to them having the romantic reunion that fans have been waiting months to see.

Meanwhile, Justin will be heartbroken that Kayla decided to call off the wedding. He’ll head to the cemetery to visit the grave of his late wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). He’ll then get a shocking surprise. When he turns around it will seem that Adrienne is standing right behind him and he’ll be overcome with emotional and confusion.

Although Adrienne died in a car crash over a year ago, fans know that people in Salem rarely stay dead. While it could be Adrienne back from the grave, the more logical explanation is that it will be Adrienne’s doppelganger Bonnie Lockhart standing in front of Justin.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will learn that their granddaughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) is pregnant. The young woman has asked her family members to keep the news quiet so that her mother Sami Brady doesn’t find out. And John and Marlena will likely be surprised by the big secret.

In addition, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will deliver some stunning news to Allie’s father Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Will’s husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Rafe will tell the men that Allie has asked him to adopt her child.