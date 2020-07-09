Anna Mingazova Looks Smoking Hot In A Teeny Bikini With A Drink In Her Hand

Anna Mingazova went full bombshell in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram share on Wednesday. The model got steamy as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the sexy snap, Anna looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a gray bikini with a black animal print. The tiny top fit tightly around her ample bust and showed off her toned shoulders and arms.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also in the spotlight in the pic. She accessorized with a chain around her neck.

Anna sat on an outdoor chair with her back arched and her booty popped out. She hand one hand resting on her leg as the other held a cold drink. She bent both of her knees and gave a piercing glare into the camera.

Anna wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Anna’s 546,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 18,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 480 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Beautiful Anna,” one follower declared.

“Great Legs,” another wrote.

“Stunning beauty,” a third comment read.

“Wow you are the most beautiful woman that I’ve ever seen. You’re a true angel sent from above. I love you,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tight dresses, and plunging tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a peach-colored string bikini. That upload was also a popular one among fans. To date, the post has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 850 comments.