‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio Talks Retirement

MTV’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio might be conquering the competition on this season of The Challenge: Total Madness, but the reality star is already thinking about his future and the possibility of retirement, according to a report from Distractify.

Over the years, Devenanzio has become one of the most popular names to have emerged from the MTV series. He has competed in multiple seasons and has walked away with six wins during his 15-year career on the show. It is also believed that Devenanzio will take the win in the current season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As fans of the series know, Devenanzio appears to be on the top of his game right now but the reality star acknowledged that he isn’t getting any younger. However, when asked about upcoming retirement plans, he said he isn’t quite ready to walk away from the high-intensity competition show just yet.

“I’m not getting any younger and these things aren’t getting any easier,” the 38-year-old said. “But at some point, something is going to have to give.”

Still, Devenanzio said he won’t be slowing down any time soon and that he won’t be limiting himself moving forward.

“If you do the whole ‘I have one or two seasons left in me,’ then you’re kinda stuck with that,” he explained. “I feel when my time comes, I’ll know it.”

MTV

“I still bring so much to the screen,” he continued. “I feel like I still have so much more to accomplish. I’m going to do these things as long as I can.”

Speaking of what he brings to the screen, this season saw Devenanzio put his issues with fellow veteran Wes Bergmann aside to form an unexpected alliance, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The two men have conspired against each other during every challenge they’ve participated in, but this season was a bit different for The Challenge giants.

After working together all season, Devenanzio and Bergmann came face-to-face in an elimination match. Bergmann needed to defeat Devenanzio in order to earn his red skull and secure his place in the finals, but he was unable to do so. Devenanzio managed to crush the competition and brought himself one step closer to the million-dollar cash prize.

As for the other Season 35 winners, spoilers for the show indicate that Jenny West will be taking first place for the women. Kyle Christie and Kaycee Clark will take second place and Cory Wharton and Bayleigh Dayton will take third place.