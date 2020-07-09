Cosplay Model Liz Katz Gives Baby Bump Update While Wearing Plunging Top And Leggings

Cosplay model Liz Katz has not revealed many details about her pregnancy. However, her latest Instagram update has at least narrowed down the due date as she announced she had now reached the seven-month milestone.

The post showed Liz standing to one side as she held her blonde pigtails out to each side. She wore a simple black bra that plunged down low in the front and showed off her ample cleavage.

She teamed this with dark-colored leggings. They featured two rows of white piping down each side and did up in the front with a white lace bow. Liz had rolled the waist down in order to show off the full effect of her baby bump.

The cosplay sensation wore her hair in high messy pigtails. Sections of hair had been pulled free at the front. Parted to one side, her blond locks hung down around her face. She wore large black-rimmed glasses and a strand of hair partially covered one lens.

With her head cocked slightly to one side, she displayed the hint of a smile of her plump lips. She appeared to be wearing a little mascara and eyeliner to highlight her beautiful eyes. It also seemed like she had selected a pale shade of matte pink lipstick.

Liz completed the look with a beaded bracelet that was wrapped around her wrist several times. Several of her tattooed could also be seen, including the Legend of Zelda-inspired triforce one on her inner wrist.

The celebrity stood in a plain room that featured cream-colored walls. A door could be seen to one side and there was a black-and-gold wall hanging behind her.

As soon as Liz posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered well over 8,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Congratulations,” several followers wrote in the comments section.

“Ready to pop!” a fan said.

“Home stretch!” said another user.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes and heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently displayed her displeasure regarding the copyright laws in relation to the use of music in her clips. because of this, she chose to sing her own rendition of Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like The Wolf.”