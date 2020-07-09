Gia Macool Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Black Bikini & Mesh Skirt

Gia Macool returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to share a racy new upload with her adoring fans. The stunning model flaunted her gorgeous physique while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Gia looked hotter than ever as she rocked a revealing black bikini. The skimpy top boasted short sleeves that showcased her toned arms, and a cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and flashed her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. She also sported a see-through mesh skirt with a hip-high slit that put her long, lean legs on full display.

Gia accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a pair of small earrings. She added white strappy heels and a dainty chain around her neck.

She stood in front of a stone building for the photo. She posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She placed one hand in her hair as the other grabbed on to her skirt. She tilted her head and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a beam of sunlight and some plants could be seen.

Gia wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose strands that curled at the ends. Her mane fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her lips.

Gia’s over 1.9 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the pic. The post has garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 280 remarks.

“That’s a stunning shot of you,” one follower stated.

“You look fantastic, declared another.

“So freakin beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Really amazing to see how far you’ve come, and how much further you will go,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia recently thrilled her followers when she sported a racy strapless denim romper that put her colossal cleavage on display. To date, that pic has racked up more than 36,000 likes and 780 comments.