Elizabeth Warren Calls Out Donald Trump As ‘A Failed President’ & Implores Voters ‘To Vote Him Out’

Elizabeth Warren did not pull any punches on Twitter tonight when she called out President Donald Trump as a failure in a series of tweets. She also implored voters in the United States to vote him out to help save the democracy while comparing him to a dictatorship over the news of Lt. Col. Vindman’s impending retirement.

“Donald Trump was a failed president long before his botched handling of coronavirus and this economic recession. He’s spread misinformation, stoked the flames of hate, and let corruption run rampant since day one. For the sake of our democracy, we have to vote him out,” tweeted the former presidential candidate.

The Democratic senator’s tweet got a lot of attention with more than 16,000 Twitter users hitting the like button, and at least 3,200 retweeted her words. Almost 600 accounts also replied, and while some agreed with Warren, several also spoke out against her claims that the Trump presidency is a failure.

“He was a failed person before being president… he’s not making anything better besides his pockets! You of all ppl know this for a fact!” wrote one Twitter user.

“Did you forget YOU ARE A FAILED CANDIDATE?” another account reminded the former Democratic presidential candidate hopeful.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Shortly before she slammed the president for his failures before his coronavirus pandemic response, Warren also retweeted a CNN article that revealed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman planned to retire after what his lawyer called a campaign to bully and intimidate his client. Vindman testified before Congress in President Trump’s impeachment trial last year. Recently, it appeared as if the White House attempted to block Vindman’s promotion to the rank of colonel.

“Donald Trump’s pattern of retaliation against anyone who attempts to hold him accountable is the stuff of dictatorships—not democracies,” she tweeted.

At least 8,000 accounts hit the like button, and more than 1,700 retweeted the senator’s words. Around 100 users also left a comment for Warren. Many of those who replied supported Warren and several also expressed their support for Lt. Col. Vindman. Still, others used the president’s racist nickname for her — Pocahontas.

Just days ago, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Washington Redskins’ decision to change the team’s name, and he managed to get a dig in at Warren by using the nickname, The Inquisitr reported. Trump chose the nickname after the Massachuttes senator, who is originally from Oklahoma, claimed to have Native American ancestors. When she released the results of a DNA test, the amount of Native American ancestors she had was quite small.