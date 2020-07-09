Rosa Acosta Smells A Homegrown Orange While Posing In Plunging Yellow Dress

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta bragged about her gardening skills to her 1.6 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a yellow dress, the celebrity smelled an orange as she revealed how productive her citrus tree had been this year.

The post showed Rosa sitting on a stool with her legs crossed at the ankles. She wore an off-the-shoulder yellow dress that featured a textured weave pattern. Puffy sleeves fell midway down her arms and were held in place with elastic bands.

The ensemble plunged down low in the front and revealed her ample cleavage. Fitted at the waist, the skirt flowed into a full cut and fell to just above her knees.

A metal bowl that contained many oranges was located on Rosa’s lap. She held one to her nose and appeared to be smelling the fruit as the picture was taken.

Rosa’s dark locks were gently curled. Her long hair, which was parted in the middle, cascaded down her back with one strand also curling over her shoulder. She appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner, as well as eyelash extensions. Because of the position of the homegrown fruit, it was hard to ascertain whether she was wearing any lipstick on her plump lips.

In the caption, the model noted that her orange tree had been extremely productive this year. As a result of this, she had been eating the fruit and making juice over the span of many months.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 12 hours, it had garnered more than 5,300 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Love that dress Rosa!” said Out Loud host Claudia Jordan.

“Mamacita Rosita you love plants so much they love you back you get out what you put into them enjoy your fruits of labor and love. Looking beautiful as always in that yellow dress,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re the juiciest of them all,” a fan cheekily replied.

“Beautiful Pic Babe,” a fourth person wrote, also using four heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers preferred to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes and kissing emoji. Variations of the heart emoji were also used prominently.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa recently posted a much racier image on Instagram. Posing on an inflatable raft, the model wore a skimpy string monokini that left very little to the imagination.