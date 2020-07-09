Andrea Garcia Hangs By The Pool In A Black Bathing Suit With Daring Cutouts

Andrea Garcia went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The model showed off her curves as she served up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Andrea looked smoking hot as she rocked a black bathing suit with daring cutouts. The top boasted chain straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut that flaunted her massive cleavage and underboob.

The bottom rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her tiny waist and long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Andrea sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her legs in the water. She placed one hand behind her for balance and the other on her neck. She arched her back and pushed her hip out as she wore a flirty smile on her face. In the background, rolling green hill and a cloudy blue sky were visible.

Andrea wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Andrea’s over 1.7 million follower didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 400 messages.

“That woman is the reason why I open Instagram often,” one follower quipped.

“You are a true goddess,” another stated.

“The most beautiful woman in my Instagram,” a third social media user wrote.

“The landscape in the background looks pretty,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for showing off her hourglass curves in racy ensembles such as tight workout gear, tiny bathing suits, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a tiny knotted peach-colored crop top and a pair of matching leggings. To date, that upload has raked in more than 33,000 likes and over 680 comments.