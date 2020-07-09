Qimmah Russo Slays In Brown Micro Bikini

Fitness trainer and Instagram sensation Qimmah Russo showed off her enviable physique to her 1.5 million followers. The fashion shoot saw the celebrity — along with other models — showing off a new range of swimwear.

For the shoot, the model wore a brown string bikini. The top’s triangle cups were gathered and cut low in the front, showing off much of her cleavage. She paired the top with matching briefs that did up in bows at the sides and sat high over her toned hips.

The first image showed Qimmah sitting on a fake grass lawn. She reclined slightly, resting her weight on one hand. One knee was bent as she placed her other hand over it, clasping the underside of her thigh.

The trainer’s dark hair was styled to highlight her tight curls, falling about her face as she posed with her head slightly to one side. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and her natural beauty shone as a result of this.

Qimmah was surrounded by three other models, all wearing brown bikinis in different styles. The four women posed in a similar manner and she teased in her caption that the swimwear was soon to arrive, using the hashtags #browngirlmagic and #blackgirlmagic to further highlight the women in the shoot.

She did not tag the other models in the set but some of her followers wished she had.

“Tag em,” one person insisted.

The second snap was very similar to the first. Qimmah had moved from second in line to third and a new model had replaced one of the ladies in the previous image. In this shot, they all gazed directly at the camera lens.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the set had gathered 49,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her fans.

“All glowing. Love to see it,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous QUEENS… so refreshing to see,” a fan said.

“Oh me, oh my, every one of these girls is fly!” said another user.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and clapping emoji.

The fitness fanatic also often likes to show off her agility, as well as her chiseled figure. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently did backflips and danced poolside while wearing a crop top and leggings, highlighting her amazing physique.