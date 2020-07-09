WWE News: Unique ‘Never Been Done Before’ Stipulation Planned For ‘Extreme Rules’ Match

Dolph Ziggler will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules, and the match will have a unique stipulation attached to it. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Ziggler was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump, and he promised fans that it will be something that surprises the WWE Universe.

“Just know, if I can get this through and cleared by WWE, it will be something that’s never been done before and I will be taking full advantage because it’s something. I would be stupid to pick a normal match that we’ve seen before.”

The stipulation hasn’t officially been set, but Ziggler wouldn’t be talking about it if the match hadn’t been planned already. His appearance on The Bump was to build hype for the upcoming showdown for the title, and his revelation has added more intrigue to the angle.

During the interview, Ziggler asked the panel what they’d like to see. One of the hosts suggested that McIntyre not be allowed to use his finishing maneuver, the Claymore Kick. Kayla Braxton, meanwhile, proposed a food fight.

Based on Ziggler’s reaction, the match might not contain any of those stipulations, even though he did say that he’d be open to any of them. However, both of these suggestions have featured in WWE matches in the past. Ziggler’s words suggest that the upcoming stipulation match will be a fresh concept, which is a rarity in modern wrestling. His words have undoubtedly resulted in some fans having high expectations.

According to the WrestlingNews.co report, the stipulation will be unveiled on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. That might not be the case, though, as it was supposed to be revealed on the most recent edition of the red brand’s weekly show. Since the pay-per-view will air on July 19, it’s likely that WWE will announce the news soon.

Ziggler is a new addition to the Monday Night Raw roster, having recently been moved over from Friday Night SmackDown to feud with his former tag team partner. Ziggler and McIntyre are enemies on WWE television at the moment, but they have mutual respect for each other when it comes to talent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ziggler wants an opportunity to tear the house down with McIntyre at the pay-per-view. He believes that he and his opponent have a similar mindset when it comes to the business, and there aren’t many performers in the company who are on their level.