Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Green One-Piece Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram snap, blond bombshell Hannah Palmer stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers by flaunting her curvaceous figure in a neon green one-piece swimsuit. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be perched on a luxurious-looking balcony or patio area. She sat on a lounge chair covered in a white padded cushion, and there was an ornate black railing nearby overlooking a mass of lush green trees.

Hannah rocked a neon green swimsuit with a simple, yet super-sexy silhouette. Her body was angled to the side, so the neckline of the garment wasn’t visible, but the low-cut sides meant that she had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and the swimsuit dipped low in the back, helping her show off even more skin.

Hannah had her pert posterior resting on the padded lounge chair, and her feet on the charcoal gray tiles beneath her feet. Her legs were slightly spread and angled away from the camera, so her toned rear was on display in the shot.

The neon hue of the swimsuit looked stunning against Hannah’s bronzed skin, and her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves. Her hair was lighter toward the ends and darker at the roots, and several strands fell in front of her left eye for a sultry vibe.

Hannah’s skin looked flawless in the gorgeous snap, and while her makeup look was minimal, it accentuated her natural beauty to perfection. Bold brows framed her piercing blue eyes, and she didn’t appear to have much eye makeup on. She had what looked like a hint of highlighter along her nose and cheekbones to illuminate her features, and what seemed like a soft pink hue on her parted lips.

Hannah’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 64,800 likes within six hours. It also racked up 746 comments within the same time span.

“Love the photo girl beautiful as ever the green is gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“How are you even real???” another fan asked, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a third admirer gushed.

“This is your color. We are ALL LUCKY, whenever you post something,” another follower remarked, referencing her caption.

