Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Perfect Abs And Pert Derriere in Latest Video Post

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent video post. In the short clip, the celebrity, who is famous for her bikini shots, showed off her toned abs and enviable buns.

The Instagram sensation stood in front of a mirror as she recorded the video. She wore a gray crop top that featured a keyhole cutout that also showed off her ample cleavage. Several times she fiddled with the item of clothing and pulled it up slightly in order to show off more of her chiseled abs. This action also brought attention to the celebrity’s finely muscled arms and shoulders.

She paired the top with tight-fitting white leggings. Sheer panels ran down each toned thigh and also had a wide band that sat across her hips and underneath her navel. Toward the middle of the clip, she tugged at this waistband before turning to the side and giving her admirers a shot of her curvaceous booty as she bent one knee and posed.

Bruna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and hung free, falling in gentle waves down her back. She appeared fresh-faced in the clip. Either she was not wearing any makeup or had chosen neutral tones that highlighted her natural beauty.

In the caption, she stated that she had missed working out and tagged fitness trainer Treinador Kaka in the clip.

Treinador responded to the update with a variety of emoji in order to show his pleasure. He also shared a candid snap of the pair from their workout to his official Instagram account.

As soon as Bruna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the clip had gathered close to 92,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her impressed admirers.

“Perfect body,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Very nice,” a fan said.

“Good lord you are perfect,” said another user.

“You have a beautiful body,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of heart-eye emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers appeared too overcome with emotion for words and resorted to emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji. In addition, the muscly arm emoji was also in regular use.

Bruna is well-known for her swimwear shots on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a hot pink bikini that left very little to the imagination, as it highlighted her incredible booty.