WWE News: Former Champion, Who Was Fired From Company, Launches OnlyFans Account

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore has launched his own OnlyFans account, but he won’t be publishing adult content, as is commonplace by users on the subscription platform.

As quoted by WrestleZone, the former Cruiserweight Champion will be using the platform to give his followers wrestling lessons. According to Amore, he views this as an opportunity to impart some knowledge on fans and burgeoning professional wrestlers.

“I’m so looking forward to getting to know all my REAL fans right here on Only Fans! Thank you so much for all the support! I guarantee this pro wrestling tutorial series: “You Can’t Teach That Inc.” will be a truly eye-opening experience for any aspiring pro wrestler! You’ll truly learn things that can’t be taught thanks for allowing me the chance to give back, enjoy, & that’s Amore!”

Amore’s current posts range from backstage stories to videos on how to execute a hot tag. The former superstar doesn’t appear to be dabbling in any R-rated content as of this writing. The news might come as a shock to some people, as Amore has been criticized by fans and other professionals for his in-ring ability in the past.

However, Amore did experience some success in the company, so his advice might be useful to wrestling enthusiasts. He was one-half of a popular tag with Big Cass on Monday Night Raw before they parted ways. When the team split, he moved to 205 Live and defeated Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship. Neville walked out of the company shortly after.

Amore also took to Twitter to address his decision to make videos on the platform. According to the former WWE alumni, OnlyFans approached him to be a part of the project, revealing that “people are making millions on their platform during quarantine.” Amore said that goal is to have entertainers provide a variety of content moving forward.

Amore is the latest controversial former WWE star to join the service. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tammy Lynn Sytch — otherwise known as Sunny — is also a member. She also recently offered discounts to people of color in order to prove that she isn’t a racist after receiving flak for insensitive social media posts.

Amore’s post-WWE career has been full of surprises. After being fired by the company in 2018 after a woman accused him of misconduct, he launched a career as a hip hop recording artist. His first single, “Phoenix,” saw him address the accusations and take aim at internet wrestling bloggers in the accompanying music video.