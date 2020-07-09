Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Black Bikini And Body Chain On Instagram

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram share is getting her fans talking.

The upload was shared on Wednesday and included two sizzling photos of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showing off her outfit of the day to her 4.6 million followers. She posed on her knees in the shallow water of what appeared to be a private beach. However, there was no geotag included with the post to indicate her exact location. A stretch of vibrant green trees wrapped around the edge of the water, adding to the exclusivity of the luxurious spot.

Olivia stunned as she took a dip in the crystal clear water in a gorgeous black bikini from Revolve’s Lovewave collection that perfectly suited her slender frame. The classic two-piece consisted of a sports bra-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number also had a square neckline that fell low on the model’s chest, exposing a teasing glimpse of cleavage as well as her bronzed decolletage. A thin gold body chain was threaded underneath the swimwear and fell loosely over her rib cage, further highlighting her assets while also drawing attention to her flat midsection.

Fans were also treated to a glimpse at Olivia’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs, thanks to the high-cut design of her skimpy bikini bottoms. The garment also boasted a thin, stringy waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and abs.

The former Miss Universe wore a gold horn necklace along with her body chain, as well as a dainty hand chain bracelet and hoop earrings. She styled her brunette locks in a half-up, half-down style to keep them from falling in front of her face, which was done up with a simple application of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine. The cosmetics she used appeared to include a matte pink lipstick, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The double-pic update quickly became a hit with Olivia’s fans, who have awarded the post nearly 60,000 likes after just one hour of going live. An additional 198 notes flooded the comments section of the upload, including many compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“An incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” one person gushed.

“Your body is INSANE,” quipped another fan.

“OMG. God couldn’t create a more beautiful woman if she tried,” a third follower declared.

“Perfection personified!” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia has been sharing a number of steamy shots from her vacation. Yesterday, the model delighted her followers with a shot of holding an adorable pig while rocking a lemon-print bikini. That post also proved to be popular, as it has earned over 163,000 likes and 520 comments to date.