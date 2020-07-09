Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Bright Orange Lingerie From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Victoria Villarroel showed off her hot body while wearing a new lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty on Instagram.

Victoria, who is known as Kylie Jenner’s assistant, shared a series of three photos of herself, and in each one, she wore the sexy set. The first image focused on her chest and face, and it was taken from below. She wore a sheer lacy orange bra that featured an underwire and a gold “X” charm sewed between the cups. The model’s full breasts spilled over the edges of the bra, and a gold chain with a charm nestled between them. She also had on a shorter gold necklace. It looked like she wore little or no makeup, and her dark brown hair fell over both shoulders with pieces that framed her face.

The second picture showed off Victoria’s torso, and it revealed the bra’s matching panties. The bottoms dipped low in the front and featured the same gold charm in the center of the waistband. The sides rose over her hips, emphasizing her voluptuous curves and flat stomach. In the shot, viewers could see a gold bracelet around her hand.

For the third photo, Victoria laid on a bed that had white sheets. She took the picture from above her body, but her face wasn’t in the shot. The model wore the same lingerie, and she posed with her knees bent.

In the caption, Victoria indicated that she’s an ambassador for the lingerie brand, and her Instagram followers shared the love for the sexy bedroom look. At least 107,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and more than 650 left a comment for the model. The flame emoji featured heavily, indicating that many of those who replied found the outfit hot.

“So will I look like this if I put it on?” asked one fan.

“Yes, Victoria. Perfect ambassador. Body goals and outfit goals. Just goals. Hahaha,” a second person gushed, including a red lip, red heart, and red heart-eyes emoji.

“I want the blue and this one, and I can never find the ones you are wearing on the site… please tag or link them,” implored a fan of the brand.

“Lord, please let Victoria see what she’s doing to my emotions, in Jesus name we pray Amen,” a fourth follower teased.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria shared a throwback picture of herself on a shiny yacht just off a coast that featured a serene, sandy beach, and she indicated that she was dreaming of such a trip.