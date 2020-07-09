‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Endearing Trio Of Snaps In Latest Instagram Update

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee delighted her 993,000 Instagram followers with her recent post. Posting a single snap that had three endearing shots stitched together, the celebrity reminded her followers to always be kind.

The new image showed Mackenzie in three cheeky close-up portraits. The first showed the reality star sticking her tongue out at the camera. She also winked as she took the selfie. The second shot revealed a more sedate version where Mackenzie widened her blue eyes and gave off a slight hint of a smile. The final photo showed her smiling broadly for her admirers.

In each of the images, she wore a turquoise blue crop top that hugged her figure and showed off her toned midriff. With the shots being close-ups, it was hard to see with what she had paired the item of clothing. However, considering the style of the top, it was likely she was wearing some sort of workout gear on the bottom.

Her long blonde hair was pulled up into a half ponytail high on her head and secured with a black hair tie. Her crimped locks also cascaded over her shoulders and covered her crop top in the series of snaps.

Mackenzie appeared to be wearing black mascara and eyeliner as well as pale shades of eyeshadow that highlighted her beautiful eyes. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

in the caption, she reminded people that “life is short” and that everyone should not only “live fearlessly” but to laugh as well before using the hashtag #alwaysbekind.

As soon as Mackenzie posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, it had gathered close to 3,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Gorgeous girl!!! You’re one strong momma!!!!!! Those who are unkind to others are unkind to themselves!” one follower said in response to Mackenzie’s caption.

“[You’re] are just so damn beautiful,” a fan said in the comments section.

“Stay strong mighty warrior!” another user posted.

“You’re a gem,” a fourth person wrote, adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular was the heart emoji. However, the fire and heart-eyes ones were also in regular use.

Mackenzie often posts inspirational captions to her Instagram updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she not only recently showed off her toned physique but reminded her followers that everyone is in charge of how they react to situations around them and that every day they have the opportunity “do better” and “be kind” to others.