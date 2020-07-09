Aylen Alvarez Soaks Up The Sun In A Cheeky Fringe Bikini

Aylen Alvarez took her bikini game to the next level in a hot new Instagram share on Wednesday. The Cuban bombshell rocked a unique and stylish two-piece while soaking up the sun.

Aylen sat on the rocky edge of a hot tub in the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. She had her feet dipped in the warm and bubbly water, and gathered her long, brunette locks in her hands as the moment was captured. Rather than gazing at the camera, she left her eyes closed and tilted her head up toward the sky with a look of bliss across her face.

The 32-year-old’s choice of swimwear for the day certainly made the post one not to miss, as the skimpy two-piece left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her buxom curves. Aylen noted in the caption of the upload that she was wearing the “Mocha T Shirt Diamante Drip Underbust Bikini Top” from Pretty Little Thing. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the garment seemed to be an excellent choice for her time under the sun.

Aylen’s bikini top was made of a shiny tan material that nearly blended in with her sunkissed skin, making it appear at first glance of the photo that she was going completely nude. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous chest that was further accentuated by its underwire-style cups. A diamond fringe detail adorned the band of the swimwear underneath Aylen’s bust and spilled over her torso, drawing attention to her flat midsection and taut tummy.

Aylen did not provide the product name of her bikini bottoms, though they appeared to be a matching piece to the top half of her look. The number had the same tassel detailing along its waistband, which sat high up on her hips to emphasize her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. It also boasted a daringly cheeky cut that left her sculpted thighs and peachy booty well on display.

The model completed her look with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace and a full face of makeup. The cosmetics application appeared to include a bright red lipstick, shimmering highlighter, mascara, and metallic eyeshadow.

Many of Aylen’s 3.8 million followers took the time to show her latest Instagram upload some love, filling the comments section with over 175 notes of praise.

“Wow breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“Simply gorgeous divine beauty,” gushed another fan.

“Finest girl I’ve ever seen in my whole life!” a third admirer remarked.

“Such a great photo,” added a fourth follower.

The post has also racked up more than 18,000 likes after three hours of going live.