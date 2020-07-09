‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Production To Start Again On Netflix’s Spinoff Series

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix has acquired the rights for a Vikings spinoff series. Titled Vikings: Valhalla, it is set to further explore the Viking sagas laid down in the first series. As the coronavirus pandemic shut down production work on all TV shows and movies, so too was the production on this series. However, according to KFTV (Kemps Film TV Video), filming is likely set to commence sometime in August.

The new TV series will be filmed at Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, Ireland. This is also the same filming location as the original production. In addition, according to the original press release by Netflix, a lot of the “original Vikings team will be on board in all departments.”

The original series creator, Michael Hirst, who will also be involved with the new production, previously released the following statement regarding Vikings: Valhalla and the filming location.

“I am so happy that we are returning to Ireland and Ashford Studios in glorious County Wicklow, which has been our home for the last eight years. Our Irish crew, in my opinion, is the best and most professional crew in the world. And it has been a particular joy to me, shared with my producer Morgan O’Sullivan, that we have been able to give continuous employment to many hundreds of Irish men and women.”

Vikings: Valhalla will be set some 100 years after the events currently unfolding in History Channel’s Vikings. This will mean that there will be an all-new cast joining the production. Details of the story it will center on was also previously released by Netflix. The 24-episode series will focus on the famous Vikings Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and William the Conqueror. William was a Norman king but was descended from Duke Rollo, a Viking portrayed by Clive Standen in the original series.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

A character called Erik (Eric Johnson) has been recently introduced in Season 6 of Vikings. This is Erik Thorvaldsson, also known as Erik the Red, and the father of Leif Erikson. This means that Michael Hirst is already laying down the foundations for the new series.

While production is likely to commence in August, it is unclear yet when the series will premiere on Netflix. Even before production was halted due to COVID-19, it was anticipated by viewers that the new series would not premiere until the History Channel one had concluded. With the final ten episodes still to screen and not likely to drop until the end of 2020, it seems likely that viewers will not get a look at the new production until at least the end of 2021. However, until further news surfaces, fans will have to continue to speculate on Vikings: Valhalla.