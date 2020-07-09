January Jones Sports Plunging Top & Makes Reference To Her Incredible Curves In Latest Instagram Update

The 'Mad Men' actress dazzled fans with her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, July 8, Emmy-nominated actress January Jones shared a sizzling snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The Mad Men star seemed to have taken the up-close shot herself. The picture showed her posing outside on a sunny day at an undisclosed location. Numerous trees and what appears to be a swimming pool can be seen in the background. She touched her shoulder and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

January wore a plunging white-and-pink embroidered top that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves were put on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a wide brim straw hat and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses. As for jewelry, she sported an intricate gold necklace that was adorned with numerous charms.

The blond beauty wore her short hair in a slightly tousled style. While it did not appear that she was wearing any makeup, January still managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

In the post’s caption, the X-Men: First Class actress playfully made reference to her sizable chest.

The tantalizing post seemed to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“We are not worthy of your beauty,” gushed a fan.

“January, you look beautiful as always. Your smile is priceless… we need it,” added a different devotee.

“[L]ol you’re the prettiest girl alive,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Actor Josh Gad also commented upon January’s sunny disposition.

“I wish I could always look this d*mn happy,” wrote the Beauty and the Beast star, along with a string of kissing face emoji.

January has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the actress is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Last week, she celebrated the Fourth of July by uploading a brief video, in which she wore a low-cut red-and-white swimsuit and a pair of tiny denim shorts that accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 31,000 times since it was shared.