‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Malcolm Makes A Deal

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, July 9 teases an episode that aired the first time on June 7, 2001. Nick gifts Sharon with a stunning staycation in the form of a gorgeous Arabian tent and feast while Isabella tries to keep Paul from getting to Christine. Malcolm also made a deal with Olivia, and Mac and Billy enjoyed their relationship despite plenty of pushback. This flashback episode also aired last month.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) transported Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land, according to SheKnows Soaps. They weren’t able to take a trip overseas, so Nick brought the Arabian Nights experience to Genoa City. He even provided lovely costumes for each of them to put on to get into the mood. They enjoyed a feast and authentic music while they danced, and Nick treated Sharon like a queen.

Isabella (Eva Longoria) schemed to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart. Chris called Paul’s apartment, but Isabella answered, which didn’t go over too well. Paul was in the shower, and Isabella lived with Paul, so she Christine about being there. When he finished his shower, Paul grabbed the phone, but Chris was already upset about things. The two ended up having another difficult conversation, and instead of reaching a conclusion, Christine ended up hanging up on Paul. Then, Paul broke the bad news to Isabella — he wasn’t going to let her continue living with him. For the sake of his marriage, Paul wanted to find Isabella a different place to live.

After hanging up with Paul, Christine got a call from Michael (Christian LeBlanc). He told her about some work in Australia. When Christine wanted to get more information about the job, Michael was surprised.

Mackenzie (Ashley Bashioum) and Billy (then David Tom) finally got together after building up to it for a long time. Jill (Jess Walton) wasn’t thrilled. In fact, Jill despised Mac, and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) wasn’t very happy about the pairing either. After all, Brittany and Billy had been together before, and she bragged to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) about her plan to get Billy back, but their relationship was doomed even though Mac and Billy also had Jill against them.

Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) faced another battle for her son Nate. She’d already fought Nathan for the boy, and then Malcolm (Shemar Moore) also decided to fight for rights despite not being Nate’s biological father. Olivia couldn’t stand to deal with another court battle, and Malcolm agreed to forgo the legal system as long as Olivia promised to allow him to be part of Nate’s life.