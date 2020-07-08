Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Sexy Pink Crochet Bikini

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she flaunted her fit figure in a pink crocheted bikini that left little to the imagination. The picture was taken in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, as the geotag indicated. She tagged the brand Beijo Baby in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting the bikini she wore was from there.

In the first snap, Yaslen perched on the steps at the edge of a pool, with her feet immersed in the water but her curvaceous figure on full display. A large tree trunk was visible in the distance, as well as a white beach umbrella. However, Yaslen’s figure remained the focal point of the shot.

Her crocheted bikini top featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched around her neck. The top was crafted from pink yarn arranged in an intricate, stunning pattern, with beige trim along the neckline, sides and bottom of the bikini top. The look left plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the sexy bikini top with matching bottoms that featured the same beige detailing along the garment. The sides stretched high over her hips, and the high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and hourglass figure.

Her hair was wet in the picture, slicked back from her face, and she braced herself on one arm while the other rested atop her head.

Yaslen switched up her position slightly for the second shot, tugging at the sides of her bikini bottoms while flaunting her voluptuous curves. The pool was surrounded by a wooden deck area, but the gorgeous blue ocean was visible in the background.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot series of snaps, and the post received over 12,100 likes within 44 minutes. It also racked up 162 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“You look so good!!!” one fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” another follower added.

“You are a goddess in paradise,” a third follower remarked.

“HOW BUT HOW ARE YOU REAL,” another fan exclaimed, captivated by Yaslen’s beauty and buxom curves.

