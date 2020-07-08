Brit Manuela Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Underboob By The Pool In An Impossibly Tiny Bandeau Bikini

Brit Manuela recently spent a relaxing day at the pool where she looked hotter than ever in yet another one of her scanty bikinis. The model tantalized her 951,000-plus Instagram followers with a stunning compilation of photos and videos from her time by the water that has been met with nothing but love since going live.

Brit left little to the imagination as she rocked an impossibly tiny white bikini from Oh Polly that showed some serious skin. The swimwear set included a bandeau bikini top that fell low on her was knotted tightly around her bust to accentuate her voluptuous assets and slender frame. The strapless number fell low down her chest, revealing the model’s ample cleavage, toned shoulders, and bronzed decolletage. An eyeful of underboob was also exposed as Brit worked the camera, giving the upload even more of a seductive vibe.

The fitness trainer also wore a pair of V-style bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of her curvaceous lower half. The swimwear featured a daringly high-cut leg that showcased her toned thighs and curvy hips. It also had a curved waistband that highlighted her trim waist and taut tummy

A total of five slides were included in the Wednesday afternoon upload, four of which were photos of the 25-year-old sitting on a lounge chair by the edge of a pool. She tugged at the straps of her bikini bottoms in the first image and adjusted her top in the second. She leaned in toward the camera for the third shot while squeezing her arms together to emphasize her cleavage, and then angled her body in the opposite for the fourth to give her fans a better look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The final slide was a short video clip that captured the model letting out a faint chuckle as she flashed a teeth-baring grin to the camera.

Brit tied her dark tresses up in a messy top knot, securing it with a pink satin scrunchy to give her racy ensemble a pop of color. She also added a thin pendant necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. The finishing touches on her look was a minimal application of makeup, one that appeared to include nothing more than a light dusting of blush and mascara to let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Fans went wild for the brunette bombshell’s latest swimwear look, with over 1,000 of them flocking to the comments to shower her in compliments.

“Wow you’re so flawless,” one person wrote.

“A vision of pure beauty,” praised another fan.

“Literally THE best body ever,” quipped a third follower.

“Such a goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 40,000 likes after seven hours of being shared to the model’s feed.