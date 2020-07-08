Gabriella Abutbol Teases Fans In Butterfly Crop Top And Strappy Thong

Brunette beauty Gabriella Abutbol gave fans a glimpse of her playful side in a sexy Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. In the series of three images, the skimpily-clad model posed on a giant bed surrounded by an expanse of white fluffy bedding.

Gabriella’s post received over 12,000 likes in the first hour after it went online.

She wore a tiny semi-sheer crop top with cap sleeves that ended just below the rounded curves of her breasts. An identifiable tattoo on her left ribs was visible peeking out from under the hem.

The background of the shirt was a cloudy sky-blue topped with a field of multi-colored butterflies that appeared to dance across her body.

They were only partially visible, but her thong had a bright pink and brown leopard print. Although the pieces were mismatched, the color scheme of both were complimentary. The vibrant color on the bottom mirrored the shades of the butterfly wings above.

She topped off the ensemble with a wide-brimmed cream hat with a white band.

Gabriella’s only other visible accessories were pale blue polish and a delicate silver choker that sparkled against her tanned skin.

In the first photo, she sat cross-legged at the foot of the bed in front of a black leather headboard with silver studding.

Both arms were extended overhead, elongating her already slim torso and accentuating her hourglass figure.

The middle image appeared to be taken only seconds later.

She lowered her feet to the ground to reveal the tops of her toned thighs and the front of her patterned thong. One hip was cocked, and displayed the swell of her amazing derriere on one side.

She had her arms crossed casually in front of her.

Her chocolate brown eyes glinted merrily and her lips were slightly parted into a half-smile.

Gabriella finished off the photo series with the type of wide, exuberant grin that is often accompanied by laughter.

She remained seated, but leaned back on the bed slightly. This position activated her impressive abs and caused her knees to spread apart to maintain balance.

Her left hand rested on her corresponding knee. She raised her sculpted right arm back into the air to grab the top of her dashing head wear, giving the impression she was going to tip her hat to the viewer.

Gabriella’s 1.7 million Instagram followers were eager to show their appreciation for the series of stunning images.

“Okay this whole set, OBSESSED,” one fan raved.

“So beautiful,” praised a second person, following the comment with heart emoji.

Many fans also commented on her stylish hat, which seems to be one of her favorite accessories recently — aside from a skimpy bikini.

“I wish for that hat,” commented another, referring longingly to the post’s caption.