Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Tiny Lace Bralette & Discusses Her Teeth In Latest Instagram Update

On Wednesday, July 8, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy.

The close-up shot, which was taken at a lower angle, showed the 29-year-old posing in a white-walled room. She placed her clenched fists on her chest and gazed directly at the camera, parting her lips.

She sizzled in a black bandeau bralette with lace detailing that left little to the imagination. The lingerie put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Niece paired the bralette with a matching rope choker necklace.

The raven-haired beauty’s long locks looked tousled, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be dark eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have featured matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, and highlighter.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously revealed that “this picture” made her come to the realization that her front teeth were not centered, causing her to share a similar smile to actor, Tom Cruise. She also made reference to the fact that Cruise practices Scientology, by tagging the Church of Scientology Celebrity Center in the post’s geotag.

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to assure her that they found her attractive, even if she viewed her smile to be imperfect.

“You look amazing. There is nothing wrong with you,” wrote a fan.

“Gorgeous shot Niece, regardless of any alleged ‘flaws,'” added a different devotee.

“Your chicklets [sic] are fine, just like everything else about you,” remarked another follower.

“I was too busy looking at your perfections rather than your perceived flaws,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a smiling face emoji.

Some commenters simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black corset and low-rise underwear. That post has been liked over 96,000 times since it was shared.