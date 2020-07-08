Brooke Burke Tends To Her Garden Wearing Overalls With A Skimpy Bikini Top Underneath

Brooke Burke showed off some skin while gardening.

Brooke Burke teased her 422,000 Instagram followers with a recent share that flaunted her amazing physique. The 48-year-old rocked a pair of overalls and seemingly little else underneath, except for a tiny striped bikini top while she worked in her garden.

In a set of three photos, Brooke dazzled her fans by showing some skin on what appeared to be a warm, sunny day. The first Instagram snap had the brunette bombshell leaning over as she had her gloved hands in the dirt. Although she didn’t say exactly where this lovely garden was located, it’s likely that it was in her own backyard. For her work day, Brooke wore a pair of blue denim overalls that had a huge rip on one leg and a few white spots scattered on the front. At first glance, it may have looked like she wasn’t wearing anything underneath, however, the third photo clearly reveals that she did have on a tiny red striped bikini top that showcased her incredible curves. There was no indication if she wore any bikini bottoms under the overalls.

To add to her gardening ensemble, Brooke sported laced up purple boots that seemed to be the perfect combination to the outfit. The former Dancing with the Stars host left her golden brown locks cascading down in soft waves as she tended her garden. She appeared to be makeup-free in the photos.

Brooke may have decided to take a rest from her hard work, as the second snapshot revealed. She was sitting down near the garden and smiling for the camera. There appeared to be a dog sitting near her, but only the legs made it into the picture.

In the third and final slide, the mom of two had an oversize wicker basket that was trimmed in blue hanging from her arm. She was looking downward as she walked away from the garden. The top of the overalls hung low enough to reveal some cleavage and the open sides flaunted her fit waistline.

The final Instagram snap showed the beauty of Brooke’s garden as well. The area was surrounded by trees and featured colorful flowers in the background, as well as white flowers on each side. There was a piece of plastic that covered a portion of the garden. The sunlight appeared to hit the trees to create a soft and picturesque setting. Her Instagram followers seemed to be dazzled by Brooke’s gorgeous pictures.

“You look amazing,” remarked one of her fans.

“Twenty years later and still gorgeous,” another follower quipped.

“Cutest gardener ever,” said a third admirer.

When Brooke is not tending to her plants, she can be seen working out vigorously to keep her amazing body in tip-top shape. She frequently shares her workouts on social media. Last month, Brooke promoted her fitness app by putting her full body on display wearing a small striped bikini while stretched out on a surfboard. The sandy beach and blue ocean water seemingly made the perfect backdrop for the bikini shot.