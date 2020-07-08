Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Cleavage & Asks Fans To ‘Be Patient’ In Instagram Video After Giving Out Her Number

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram with a cute new video to ask her fans to be patient with her. The actress gave out her phone number earlier this week and encouraged her followers to text her, but she received far more messages than she expected, which left her behind on replying to each one.

In the clip, Vanessa had a cute filter on that gave her multicolored pastel butterflies across her cheekbones along with enhanced freckles on a similar area of her face. The actress wore her dark hair in soft curls that cascaded over both shoulders with shorter pieces framing her face. She had on a low-cut yellow floral top, which showcased a hint of her cleavage, and she had a white open top with what looked like longer sleeves over it. The actress had on medium-sized hoop earrings as well as several layered gold necklaces that consisted of various textures, and some of them had charms hanging front them. Her hands featured a pink manicure, and she accessorized with rings. It appeared as if she might have had on some light makeup, including mascara and nude lip color to enhance her features, but some of the makeup look might have been part of the filter she used.

Vanessa explained to her followers that she had received a lot of text messages since she gave out her number, so the actress asked people who had sent them to be patient because she planned to get back to everyone. The clip received close to 200,000 likes and more than 562,000 views. Instagrammers also responded positively with more than 1,660 leaving a comment for the actress. Many people loved how she looked, but they questioned if she really would send personal texts.

“Lol, it’ll be a standard text she sends to everyone. But very cool marketing nonetheless. You look great,” wrote one fan.

“You received a million texts, I bet. You are so pretty,” a second devotee exclaimed.

“Has anyone actually gotten a text back from her yet? I’m curious. I never believe celebrities when they tell you to text them because they never reply back, at least in my experience. They only send out mass text messages, but I’ve never received a personal one,” wondered a third follower.

Unfortunately for people who live outside the United States, the number Vanessa shared did not seem to work as several different accounts wrote.

“It is probably because I’m not from the states, but it doesn’t work for me. It’s so sad,” a fourth Instagrammer noted.