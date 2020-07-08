Gabby Epstein Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Colorful String Bikini On Instagram

Gabby Epstein is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model took to her account just minutes ago with a tantalizing new set of snaps that saw her showing some serious skin in yet another skimpy two-piece that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The upload included a total of three shots that captured the 26-year-old looking drop dead gorgeous in a tiny bikini from Luli Fama Swimwear. The two-piece had an abstract pattern and boasted a vibrant color scheme of neon pink, teal, and mint green that alone was enough to turn a few heads. However, it was its revealing design that truly seemed to captivate many of Gabby’s 2.3 million-plus followers on the social media platform.

Gabby stood next to a bush full of beautiful pink flowers to show off her sexy swimsuit, which included a halter-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest. In the first two photos of the series, she leaned forward while resting her arms on the ledge of a short wooden wall, causing her ample cleavage to nearly spill out of the garment’s plunging neckline. The third snap saw her angling her body in the opposite direction, revealing the impossibly tiny triangle cups of her swimwear. The move also flashed an eyeful of underboob to Gabby’s audience, though they hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The matching bikini bottoms of Gabby’s look were equally as risque. The number featured a classic Brazilian cut that allowed the star to flaunt her curvy hips and long, lean legs. It also had a low-rise waistband that tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips to accentuate her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Gabby added some bling with a trendy necklace stack and a pair of small gold hoop earrings. She wore her platinum locks down in loose waves that cascaded messily over her shoulders and added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The cosmetics application looked to include a red lipstick, blush, and mascara.

Fans were instantly infatuated with the new addition to Gabby’s Instagram page, awarding it more than 21,000 likes in its first hour of being shared. An additional 210 notes filled the comments section, many containing compliments for the model.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

“Goddess!” quipped another fan.

“You’re so stunning it’s unreal my love! I love you so much!” a third admirer gushed.

“Your smile could light up the ocean floor,” added a fourth follower.

Gabby often tantalizes her followers by showcasing her incredible physique in skimpy ensembles. Earlier this week, the star flaunted her round booty in a pair of thong bikini bottoms while going braless underneath a white tank top. Fans were floored by that look as well, and have awarded it more than 58,000 likes and 742 comments to date.