Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Showcases Toned Legs & Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Bikini

Instagram star and fitness model Anna Nystrom showed off her bombshell curves while she was on an adventure in her latest social media update.

The hot new snapshot captured the model posed outside on a beautiful day. A geotag in the post indicated that Anna was in Sweden, where she currently resides. The setting of the photo was serene as she was positioned on top of a rock with a gorgeous covering of trees and a pond at her back.

The fitness model posed in the center of the image to ensure that all eyes were fixated on her body. She placed one hand on her forehead and used the other to tug at her swimsuit bottoms. Anna turned her head to the side ever so slightly and offered a sultry stare at the camera. She opted for a black bikini that flaunted her fit physique.

The upper half of her suit boasted a long-sleeve top with cold shoulder sleeves that showed off her tanned collar and shoulders. The fabric appeared to be ruched and was worn tight on her chest. The long sleeves were tight on her arms, and the bottoms of her bikini were far sexier. The NSFW swimwear had thick straps that hugged her hips, and its high cut showed off her muscular legs. The front of the suit rode low and exposed her taut tummy.

Anna wore a pair of white superstar sneakers that barely had any scuff, and it did not appear as though she added any additional accessories to her outfit. The Swedish-born beauty wore her long locks with a middle part, and her golden tresses were filled with loose curls.

She wore her usual application of glam that appeared to include defined brows. Anna also rocked eyeshadow and brushed her cheeks with a dark blush. She completed her look with a matte lipstick.

In the caption of the post, the model told fans that she went on an adventure, and the picture was taken at one of her favorite spots from the outing. Fans have not been shy about expressing their love for the photo and the post has already accrued over 43,000 likes. Over 500 social media users left comments, as well.

“So gorgeous Anna I am love with u,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“What body of dreams you are very sweet and pretty,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Body goals!! Your legs are so strong I love it,” another follower chimed in.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing. I think you’re my most favorite,” a fourth social media user added alongside a few flame emoji.