Anllela Sagra Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Strappy Black Bikini And Retro Short Shorts

Insanely sexy fitness model Anllela Sagra looked sizzling in her most recent post on Wednesday afternoon. The Colombian beauty thrilled fans with her barely-there outfit and impressive physique.

Almost 50,000 fans hit the “like” button in under an hour after the video was online.

Anllela wore a sultry black bikini top that left little to the imagination. Three thin fabric straps stretched taut across her incredible cleavage and hugged her ample breasts together.

The round curve of her bust also spilled out beneath the tiny cups.

The trio of straps continued around her slender torso and were tied just between her shoulder blades.

Her crocheted short-shorts ended just below her curvaceous booty and left her toned thighs completely bare.

The retro design was created from four panels of multi-colored concentric squares stitched together.

The video montage began with Anllela strolling outside in a lush tropical setting.

The camera started at her feet and panned slowly all the way up her body until it rested on her stunning visage.

As she walked, she slid both hands across her midriff and playfully tugged on the fabric bow that wrapped around her slender waist.

She then bent her right arm and ran her fingers through a few tendrils of her hair. Some wavy strands rested across one chiseled shoulder, but most of her rich brown mane cascaded halfway down her back.

She gazed at the viewer with enormous chocolate-colored eyes and serene expression. Her lips were painted a vivid red.

A huge expanse of vibrant green grass and enormous trees stretched out in the background behind her.

Anllela’s 11.7 million dedicated Instagram followers were eager to express their affection in the comments section. Most did so using various emoji, but many also chose to put their adoration in words.

“How are you so perfect?” one fan inquired, following the comment with heart and flame emoji.

“Damn, you’re just so beautiful,” added a second person, who tagged the model in the comment and followed it up with a kiss emoji.

Many followers mentioned Anllela’s attire in the thread.

“Love your shorts babe,” complimented a third individual, adding a series of emoji emphasizing their positive feelings.

“Nice shorts! Somebody’s Grandma has a blanket with a section missing!” joked a fourth, referring to the nostalgic design of her tiny bottoms.

Recently Anllela rocked a sexy top with the same design, but in gold lame. She titillated fans with a series of glamorous selfies in which she impressively executed her own styling.