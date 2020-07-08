Abby Rao Exposes Pert Derriere In Extremely Distressed Jeans While Posing With Her Dog

On Wednesday, July 8, American model and social media star Abby Rao uploaded a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The photos showed the 22-year-old posing in front of a teal cruiser bike on a grassy area with numerous trees in the background. Throughout the photoshoot, Abby held onto her adorable white dog, who she has mentioned is named Puff in a previous Instagram post. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Beverly Hills, California.

She sizzled in a white crop top and a pair of extremely distressed Levi jeans. The revealing pants showcased her toned derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Abby kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a silver ring.

The internet personality enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and highlighter. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, the model turned her body away from the photographer, as she lifted up her dog. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, pursing her full lips. She brought her precious pooch closer to her chest in the following photo, while closing her eyes and flashing her beautiful smile. The third shot showed her lovingly pressing her nose against her dog’s head. She raised Puff to eye level for the final snap, opening her mouth to mirror his.

In the caption, Abby seemed to be playfully stating that her dog is the “[o]nly man” that is necessary in her life.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Abby you look so beautiful today,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“[S]o beautiful and sexy,” added a different devotee.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the whole world,” remarked another follower.

“[Y]ou just keep getting hotter & hotter every picture,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.