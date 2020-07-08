Tiffany Haddish Shaves Her Head On Instagram Live: ‘Who Wants To Buy A Lock’

On Tuesday afternoon, actress Tiffany Haddish cut off her hair and shaved her head in a shocking Instagram post for her millions of followers to see.

Haddish, 40, first posted a live video where she announced her decision to cut off her long locks. In the video, she appeared to be in the company of several friends in someone’s home. She was wearing a blue tank top and her long hair was pulled back in a messy bun.

“Good morning universe. Today is the day,” she started off by saying while holding up a pair of scissors. She then proceeded to cut off a single piece of her hair from the back of her head.

“Who wants to buy a lock,” Haddish joked as she cut off her dreadlocks one-by-one.

“I look good,” she said after she finished cutting her hair and combing it through.

Several hours later, the Girl’s Trip actress came back on Instagram to share some of her thoughts as she received questions about her decision.

“For the people that think I lost my mind,” she captioned the post.

Haddish started the video by telling her fans to know that she is not suffering emotionally and that cutting her hair is just something she had been wanting to do for a while.

“It will grow back,” she promised.

Haddish then told viewers that she very much enjoyed showering and not having to worry about her hair getting wet for the first time. She also said that she can now go running every day and work on her body since so much less of her time will be spent grooming her hair.

Along with that, she shared that she is excited to be able to use a sponge on her head and finally have waves in her hair.

Later on Tuesday evening, Haddish got back on Instagram live one more time. The comedian was wearing a salon cape as her friend stood behind her as they would in a salon. Her friend proceeded to shave her head until she was left with a buzz cut. Tiffany smiled nearly the whole time the camera was recording and shared how it felt to cut off her locks.

“Now people can see my true beauty, it feels good.”

She also added that her head now feels tickly.

Haddish’s videos received an overwhelming amount of comments, including supporting messages from her fellow comedian friends.

“Needed this,” Nikki Glaser commented.

“Get it!!!” Deon Cole exclaimed.

She also received love from the acting community in Hollywood as well.

“Beautiful,” Viola Davis wrote.

Tiffany Haddish had a difficult life growing up in foster care and surviving an abusive marriage. She recently opened up about what it was like watching her friends be killed, reported The Inquisitr.