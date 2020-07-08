Rachel Cook Goes Topless & Flaunts Her Curves Wearing Just Zebra-Print Bikini Bottoms

Rachel Cook shared a pair of new photos via her Instagram page on Wednesday and her fans went wild over them. In her caption, the 25-year-old brunette beauty teased that she was doing another shoot for her Nirvana online magazine and it looked like she was off to an incredibly sexy start.

The new post that Rachel shared included two sultry photographs. In both snaps she was topless, cupping her bare breasts with her hands. She wore just a pair of bikini bottoms in a zebra-striped pattern and sizzled as she showed off both her confidence and her curves.

For these new photos, Rachel wore a wig that may look rather familiar to many of her followers. Her natural hair has grown out a fair amount since she cut it all off late last year. However, many of her recent posts show her wearing a wig that has bangs and a length that is not quite shoulder length, and this appeared to be the same one.

In this case, Rachel had some of the hair pulled back away from her face and fastened in the back. The bangs and a few wisps of hair framed her face and she appeared to be wearing a pink color on her lips.

The first photo showed Rachel from behind, twisted slightly to show off a hint of her covered breasts and flat tummy. The thong zebra-print bikini bottoms exposed her pert derriere and some faint tan lines from a different cut of bikini bottoms could be seen on the model’s hips.

Rachel looked over her shoulder toward the photographer and had a slight smile on her face. In the second photo, Rachel turned to directly face the camera. She raised one arm and rested her wrist on the top of her head as her other hand kept her breasts covered.

This angle showed off some tan lines from a bikini top as well as Rachel’s sculpted abs and luscious curves. Her stunning blue eyes popped as usual and she maintained a rather serious expression on her face.

The model’s new post was showered with thousands of likes along with hundreds of comments beginning the moment that Rachel first shared it.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one of her followers said.

“Queen of the world,” a fan declared.

“You are legit perfect Rachel,” another follower wrote.

“You look amazing Rache Keep up the positivity,” someone else detailed.

Rachel’s Instagram posts seemingly never disappoint her 2.7 million followers, and these new snaps didn’t either. Based on her caption, it sounded likely that more glimpses of this photoshoot would be shared soon and her fans cannot wait to see more.