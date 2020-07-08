Kara Del Toro Rocks Colorful Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Kara Del Toro seems to be getting the most out of the summer weather. On Wednesday, she wowed her fans with a snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot while she soaked up some sun in a colorful bikini.

Kara’s post consisted of a single photo that captured her sitting on a lounge chair covered with a striped towel. She appeared to be on a patio, as part of a building as well as a birdbath were visible in a yard behind her. A book and a camera were on the towel in front of her.

The popular influencer’s bikini was white with a leafy, fruit print. The top featured a low-cut neckline that showed off a good deal of her cleavage, and even a bit of underboob. The bottoms were a low-rise style that had a slightly ruffled edge. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless in the outside light.

Kara faced the camera and sat up straight with her legs slightly spread. One of her legs was off of the side of the chair while her other leg was folded in front of her. The pose put her chiseled abs and toned pins on display. She held a glass up to her lips as she looked off to the side.

Kara wore her hair styled in big curls that were tossed over one shoulder. She appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips. She completed her look with a pale polish on her nails. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thin dainty bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Kara playfully wrote the she was running for president.

As expected, the post got a lot of attention, with many of her followers vowing to vote for her should she ever decide to run for political office.

“Even if I live in France I will go expressly to the United States to vote for you,” joked one admirer.

Other fans couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she looked in the bikini.

“The most beautiful lady president we’d ever have,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“So damn beautiful,” a third commented read.

“Sweet face & lovely body,” a fourth follower wrote.

Kara has been delighting her followers on a regular basis with sexy snaps that show off her incredible figure. Earlier this week, she put her cleavage on display in a crop top with a plunging neckline.