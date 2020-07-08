Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Booty In A Thong Bikini On The Beach

Model Viktoria Varga delighted fans with an eyeful of her backside while she took in a sunset for her latest Instagram upload. She was photographed in a yellow thong bikini while she posed next to her boyfriend on a beach.

The 28-year-old has shared several scenic photos from her time spent in the Middle East during the coronavirus outbreak, and in this snap she took in a picturesque sunset. Similar to other recent posts, Varga tagged the location as the Jumeirah Al Naseem luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Varga is famously dating Italian soccer player Graziano Pelle, and the two shared a romantic moment snuggled up to each other. The duo were shot from behind while they sat on a towel on the beach and looked out onto the water to watch the sun go down. Pelle’s right arm was wrapped around his girlfriend as she leaned her head against his. The fashion designer partially rested on her side and curled her legs, which helped accentuate her booty.

The Hungarian had her long blond hair down and supported her weight on her left arm. Pelle was shirtless with a pair of dark board shorts. Varga rocked a yellow bikini that had thin straps which knotted in the back. She sported matching high-waist thong bottoms that offered fans a view of her athletic behind and toned legs.

In the post, Varga tagged her longtime boyfriend and included a caption that mentioned missing the high-end resort the couple stayed at. She added multiple hashtags in the comment section including “#dubailife” and “#happycouples.”

Varga’s post was uploaded Wednesday for her 468,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the beach snap, as it earned nearly 6,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. Her replies were littered with heart and praying-hands emoji. She received multiple comments in both English and Italian, as fans sent well-wishes to Varga and her beau.

“Beautiful sunset! Wishing you both continued good health and happiness,” one supportive fan wrote.

“God bless you guys forever,” another commented while adding several emoji.

“Amazing couple,” an Instagram user responded.

“God bless you both,” a fan wrote alongside praying-hands emoji.

One fan asked if Pelle was returning to China to play soccer, and Varga confirmed he was.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month the model flaunted her perky backside in another beach snap. She posed in water wearing a white one-piece with a thong bottom. Her tanned skin popped against the swimsuit. That spicy photo earned over 15,000 likes from her fans.