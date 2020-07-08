Donald Trump Might ‘Awaken’ Kanye West’s ‘Political Ambitions,’ Writer Says

Kanye West recently announced his plan to run for president, and while he claims to no longer support Donald Trump, American author Bryan Edward Hill believes the president might still at least have an impact on his “political ambitions.”

“I can see how Trump might awaken Kanye’s ‘political ambitions,'” Hill tweeted. “They have a lot in common. Neither likes to learn anything. Neither takes criticism well. Both need adulation like oxygen. Both are hated by a lot of people, and both double-down on what irritates folks.”

Hill also addressed the debate over West’s impact on African American voters and whether his entry into the race will hurt Trump or Biden — the latter who was surged into a massive primary comeback thanks to the support of Black voters in the South and an endorsement from James Clyburn. According to Hill, people are overestimating West’s purported influence on Black voters.

“I think we’re overestimating Kayne’s ability to sway the black electorate. It says a lot that people think black folks are so easily moved by surface identification that we would vote for a buffoon simply because he’s brown.”

“Herman Cain is brown too,” Hill added, referring to the 2012 Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist.

Hill also expressed worry that West would expose young people to danger aid the coronavirus pandemic via large gatherings, echoing worries and criticism of Trump’s campaign rallies.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As reported by The Guardian, West previously explained his affinity for Trump by claiming that they both share “dragon energy.”

“He is my brother,” West said. “I love everyone.”

The 43-year-old rapper received a great deal of backlash for his previous praise of Trump but defended his right to “independent thought.”

In his lengthy interview with Forbes released on Wednesday, West said he would no longer be wearing the iconic MAGA hat and renounced his support of the president. Notably, West pointed to Trump’s presidency as “one big mess” and said he disliked reports that Trump hid in a bunker amid the Black Lives Matter protests that were sparked from George Floyd’s death. However, West refused to offer much criticism of the president and suggested that Trump could be part of his “way.” Conversely, the rapper slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said he is “not special.”

Although West missed the deadline to get on the ballot in six states, he claims to be speaking with experts, including Biden and Jared Kushner, about working around these obstacles.