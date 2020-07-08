Kate Bock Rocks A Bikini & Soaks Up The Sun Next To A Shirtless Kevin Love

Kate Bock wowed fans with her second bikini-clad shot in a row. The Sports Illustrated model posed with her NBA star boyfriend, Kevin Love, by her side and her supporters have been pleased with the sight.

The photo captured Bock and Love laying side by side in cushioned lounge chairs. Bock did not use a geotag that revealed her exact location, but her last photo was snapped in The Hamptons. Bock appeared closest to the camera and extended her arm in front of her while she snapped the photo. She used the opposite arm to shield her eyes from the sun and wore a slight smile on her face.

Bock showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini. The swimsuit boasted a light grey hue and appeared to have slightly ribbed fabric. It had small cups that showed her bronze cleavage while the sexy swimwear also left her toned abs on full display. The bottom of the suit was constructed of the same fabric, and its thin straps stretched over her hip bones.

Bock’s long, blond locks spilled messily over her shoulders and the rest at her back. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a small necklace and a few rings to match. The model appeared to be makeup-free in the photo, and her complexion looked flawless. Bock and Love’s beloved dog was curled up next to the model as they both stretched out on a white towel that had blue stripes.

Love rocked a pair of light-colored swim trunks and showed off his chiseled abs in the shirtless shot. He placed one arm on a wadded-up towel, and rested the other on his leg. The basketball star sported his signature scruff and shielded his eyes from the glaring sun with a pair of black shades. Love also rocked a necklace that was similar to Bock’s.

In the caption of the image, the Sports Illustrated model said that the trio were “beachin’ babes.” The post has attracted a ton of attention in its short time live. Over 4,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post and another 30-plus took their admiration a step further by leaving comments.

“Who makes your gorgeous suit?!?” one follower asked the model.

“Can I get a belated birthday wish from you,” another Instagram user asked.

“Beautiful baby nice tan,” one more social media user added with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“She is seriously the best doggy,” a fourth fan wrote.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Bock sizzled in a black bikini, that time for a solo shot.