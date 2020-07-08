‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday: Hope’s Bridal Entrance Shocks Thomas And Zoe’s Guests

The Bold and the Beautiful preview Thursday, July 9 showcases Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), the master manipulator, moving around people like chess pieces. In this recent episode, which is shown as part of showdown week, Thomas used his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), to do his dirty week, per Soaps.

Thomas & Zoe’s Wedding

It was Thomas and Zoe Buckingham’s wedding day and the groom’s best friend was trying to talk him out of the wedding. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) tried to convince Thomas that he didn’t need to get married that day. He begged Thomas to stop the madness and said that he should cancel the ceremony. He knew that Thomas did not love Zoe the way a husband should love a wife, and that he was only going forward with the ceremony in a ploy to force Hope to marry him.

When Thomas did not listen, he made small talk with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), and Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Thomas spoke to Douglas and told him that it was up to him to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to marry him before he married Zoe. The little boy had a weight on his shoulders and went to ask Hope to reconsider. However, she let Douglas know that she would always be his mother and said that he needed to trust her.

However, Thomas was at the door and assumed that Douglas was succeeding in his bid to change Hope’s mind. He believed that he and Hope would tie the knot by the end of the day.

Sean Smith / CBS

Douglas’ Meltdown

Douglas was in tears when the wedding ceremony began. Surrounded by flowers and wedding décor, the boy’s worst nightmare was coming true. He did not want Zoe as his stepmother and it seemed as if Thomas was going to go through with the marriage.

The little boy buried his head in Hope’s embrace while wearing a smart white tuxedo. He didn’t want the ceremony to take place and wanted Hope to stop it. At the same time, he also knew that Hope belonged with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and the baby.

The soap opera showed that Hope anxiously looked at Liam. Of course, he was worried about her but he also knew that they needed to go ahead with their plan so that they could expose Thomas.

All of a sudden, it became too much for Douglas and he raced upstairs. Hope followed him. Thomas also wanted to see if his son was okay but Zoe urged him to continue with the vows.

Hope’s Bridal Entrance

At the very last moment, Hope appeared at the end of the aisle. She was wearing the bridal gown that Thomas had designed for her and had a beaming Douglas at her side.