Chris Evans & Lily James Spotted Eating Ice Cream Together At A Park Amid Dating Rumors

Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted looking cozy and eating ice cream together in a park recently. The Daily Mail exclusively shared photos of the two actors hanging out together on what looked like a date.

In the new pictures, the Mamma Mia actress and Defending Jacob star could be seen relaxing in a patch of grass at a London park. It appeared the two were chatting while enjoying their sweet frozen treats. It looked like both of them were enjoying vanilla ice cream.

For the outing, James wore a white cardigan with a pink T-shirt beneath it and a pair of dark-wash jeans. She accessorized her ensemble with a black belt cinched at the waist with an o-ring. She also wore flats and appeared to have purchased something as she carried a shopping bag with her and a small crossbody tote.

Evans’ attire was also casual and sporty. He wore a blue-and-white baseball shirt with black pants and tennis shoes. He also wore what appeared to be a Boston Red Sox baseball cap and chose a themed face covering with the logo of the Patriots football team printed across the material. James also donned a facemask in the form of a blue bandana.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

In some of the photographs shared by The Daily Mail, the two stars were seen relaxing in the grass, often with James sitting cross-legged while Evans laid on his side. They looked happy together and seemed to be sharing a few laughs in some of the pics.

Other snapshots showed them taking a walk and it appeared they spent several hours hanging out together. Despite the romance rumors, the photographs did not show them hugging or expressing any public displays of affection.

Fans on social media were torn as to whether they thought James and Evans were dating or just good friends. Some people still believe she is trying to work things out with her previous long-term boyfriend, Matt Smith.

“Not lily james dating chris evans…… i thought she was back together with matt,” said one person.

“I really hope Chris Evans and Lily James actually are dating,” tweeted another.

“I, too, would specifically fly to London to eat ice cream with Lily James in a park,” joked a third user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans and James were recently seen together outside of the Marvel star’s hotel in London after staying out until 1 a.m. on Saturday. Before sharing a taxi back to the hotel, they were reportedly at a private venue.