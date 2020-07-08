Laurence Bédard Flaunts Lean Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Wednesday, July 8, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the 26-year-old posed in a high-ceilinged room with a sizable television mounted on the wall. She sat with her legs crossed on the back of a gray couch. She rested one of her hands on her clavicle and the other on the furniture. Laurence turned her head to look off into the distance, as she smiled sweetly.

The Instagram star sizzled in a black lace-up front cropped tank top and a pair of tiny light-wash denim shorts. The revealing ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her fans. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display.

For the photo, Laurence parted her short auburn hair to the side and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, and highlighter. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 48,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re always so beautiful and sexy also you have a body of an angel so perfect in every way,” wrote one fan.

“So gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Love this shot of you,” remarked another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow! You are so hot!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut yellow dress, also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 68,000 times since it was shared.