Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump To Act On Coronavirus Before ‘He Tees Up For Yet Another Round Of Golf’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump on Wednesday to take decisive action on the COVID-19 pandemic before he tees up for “yet another round of golf,” ABC News reported.

In a statement, Biden slammed Trump’s response to the pandemic, which as of this writing has infected at least 3 million people in the U.S. and has claimed over 135,000 lives. Biden specifically and directly blamed Trump’s purported inaction for those figures.

“Today’s awful — and avoidable — news that America surpassed three million COVID-19 cases is yet another sad reminder of the cost our country is paying for President Trump’s failure to lead us through this crisis,” Biden said.

In the past few weeks, 37 states have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, and 28 states have reported an increase in hospitalizations. Meanwhile, several states, such as Texas and Florida, are rolling back their reopening plans after surges in cases, as health officials say those states reopened too early.

“While other countries safely re-open their economies and their citizens get back to work, businesses in America are being forced to shut down — again — as Donald Trump’s failures make countless workers and families face an uncertain future,” Biden said.

Biden also listed three things that he says should be happening right now that aren’t being done to slow the spread of the pandemic. Those include ramping up testing, getting personal protective equipment to first responders and health care providers, and “provid[ing] science-based leadership on re-opening safely.”

Biden also accused the president of focusing more on his golf game than on the pandemic.

“Mr. President, before you tee up for yet another round of golf, there are steps we must take — now — to win this fight and save American lives,” Biden said.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump, for his part, on Tuesday defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, telling a roundtable discussion that there would be fewer confirmed coronavirus cases if there was less testing. He also tweeted that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from COVID-19 in the world. According to a companion ABC News fact-checking report, that claim is false: the U.S. actually has the 9th-worst mortality rate in the world from the pandemic.

Further, the previous weekend Trump had claimed that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “harmless.”

Biden calls that response “heart-wrenching” and claimed that the American people, when they’re united, have never let their country down.

“With the right leadership, we will overcome this emergency,” he said.