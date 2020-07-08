Angela Simmons Slays In Fuchsia Bikini & Patterned Kimono

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons was chosen to grace the cover of the online magazine Grind Pretty this summer and she looked absolutely glamorous. On Wednesday, Angela shared one of the photos that had been taken for the cover shoot and she was a stunning vision in a fuchsia bikini and silk kimono coverup.

The colorful snapshot captured Angela’s beauty from head to toe. She was photographed while standing on a bright yellow bit of flooring, a green backdrop behind her. Angela’s Dhair extensions were styled in curls with a lot of volume incorporated and she wore a pair of large hanging earrings.

“This girl is on Fire,” one of Angela’s fans commented.

For this cover shoot, Angela wore a fuchsia bikini and matching kimono. Based on the tags that she and others involved in the shoot incorporated into the Instagram snaps they shared, it appeared that the stylist chose pieces from the fashion line B Fyne for this sultry look.

Angela stood with the kimono wrapped around her front on one side, but it was pushed away from the other side to showcase some of her curves. Her exposed leg looked long, lean, and muscular and a hint of her abs could be spotted as well.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star maintained a serious expression on her face as she gazed directly at the photographer. She clasped the edge of her kimono gently with one hand and also showed off a bit of the stunning pair of green and silver heels she wore on her feet.

“Priceless from head to feet,” a follower declared.

“I think this is my favorite shoot of you… very beautiful,” another follower praised.

Earlier in the week, Angela gave her millions of fans a glimpse into another look she wore while working with the online magazine and subscription box company for the shoot. The bold bikinis and other B Fyne pieces seemed to be the perfect choice for the reality television star’s big personality and her fans clearly agreed.

It only took one hour for Angela’s new post to receive more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments. People seemingly loved every component of this jaw-dropping look and could not hold back in letting her know that. Both the pieces she wore as well as the confident vibe she exuded were clear wins in the eyes of her 6.6 million fans.

“The color of royalty looks so good on royalty,” someone else wrote.

Angela has proven that she looks fabulous in nearly any type of outfit, even just jean shorts and a rock band T-shirt. However, this glamorous version that showcased her sexy and confident personality was a major hit with those who love her style and follow her page.