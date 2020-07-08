Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Steamy New Update

Model Jocelyn Chew flaunted her curves in a steamy black and white photo for her latest Instagram update. She was photographed in a tank top and underwear as she stretched her slender body over a table, and stuck out her backside.

The 28-year-old has excitedly shared several behind-the-scenes pics and videos since returning to work recently, and this image was from a new photo shoot. She appeared to be in a hotel room, and was pictured passing the time with playing cards while giving fans an eyeful of her figure.

Chew was shot on a chair next to a window with the curtains closed. There was a small fridge and microwave next to her, and she leaned her body onto a small round table while stretching out her arms. The Canadian-born beauty knelt her knees on the seat of the chair with her feet raised, and arched her back to stick out her booty. She held two playing cards in her right hand as she gazed out the window.

The social media influencer had her long hair tied up in a bun, and sported glasses that rested on the front of her nose. Chew rocked a tiny tank top that was bunched up above her navel, and a pair of high-waist thong panties. Both the underwear, and the sultry pose, helped accentuate her athletic bottom. She wore a pair of long tube socks, and small hoop earrings to complete the look.

In the caption, the model tagged photographer Adam Franzino, and mentioned this was a sneak peek at a project the duo had collaborated on for the Ophelia Collective.

Chew uploaded the steamy pic on Wednesday afternoon for her 544,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly flocked to the post, as it received over 4,000 “likes” in less than an hour after going live. Her replies were littered with heart and fire emoji in short order. Model Racquel Natasha commented on Chew’s prevalent backside. Fans showered the model with emoji and compliments.

“Beautiful Jocelyn,” one wrote.

“Whoa,” a follower replied while adding a black-heart emoji.

“Cute,” another commented alongside several emoji.

“Hey ok I lied. This your best photo,” rapper Theophilus London replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Chew scintillated her followers with another behind-the-scenes snap near a window. She rocked a white lace bra with ruffled edges, and matching panties. Her hair was adorned with faux butterflies, and the model wrapped her arms around her waist while jutting out her derriere. That pic garnered more than 18,000 likes.