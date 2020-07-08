Abigail Ratchford Rocks Knee-High Boots & Covers Her Chest With Floppy Hat In Racy New Photo

Abigail Ratchford wowed fans with another racy photo that captured her in barely any clothing. The image was added to her feed a little over an hour ago, and Abigail’s fans have showered it with a ton of love.

The sizzling shot captured the model posed on an outdoor terrace. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Henderson, Nevada. The sky was filled with puffy white clouds, and the sun illuminated the desert landscape. The model placed her booty on a wicker chair positioned in front of a glass railing. Abigail set her feet on the concrete ground and gazed into the camera with her lips parted. Her legs were spread apart, and she sizzled in an NSFW outfit that proved hard to ignore.

Abigail ditched her top in the racy social media share, and she used a straw hat to cover her chest. Her look still teased a glimpse of cleavage, and her arms and shoulders were on display. It was not clear if Abigail was wearing pants as the hat was placed in front of her modesty.

She also sported dark blue over-the-knee boots that covered the majority of her legs. The footwear also had a sizeable heel that made a fashion statement. Abigail styled her long, dark locks with a side part. The overwhelming majority of her mane fell over the right side of her shoulder, and the model added several voluminous curls.

The social media star rocked an expert application of glam that brought out her most attractive features. It looked like she wore dark, defined brows that matched the color of her hair. Abigail dusted her eyelids with a light purple eyeshadow, and added a few thick coats of mascara to extend her lashes. She helped define her cheekbones with pink blush and added a layer of shimmer above it. The model appeared to line her lips with a dark liner and filled in her pout with pink gloss.

In her caption, the beauty shared that she was feeling generous, which is why she opted to share the racy photo. The upload has garnered over 26,000 likes and 406 comments in a little over an hour.

“You always grace us wit/ your beauty,” one follower commented with a few flame emoji alongside their words.

“Those are some hot boots!! Love them,” a second social media user complimented.

“Good morning sunshine. Have an awesome day. Stay safe, stay cool,” another fan chimed in with a heart-eye and heart emoji.